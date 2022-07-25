Jason Momoa Involved in Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist

CNN reports that according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), .

Momoa was involved in an accident with a motorcycle on July 24 near Calabasas, California.

According to CHP, motorcyclist Vitaliy Avagimyan , “was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle.”.

Mr. Avagimyan and his motorcycle collided with the left front of Mr. Momoa’s vehicle.

As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle.

, CHP, via press release.

After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down passing motorist to call 9-1-1, CHP, via press release.

Avagimyan was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Momoa was not injured.

The 42-year-old actor also happens to be an avid motorcyclist with an affinity for Harley-Davidson.

I love them.

They’re my favorite.

Greatest bikes in the world, Jason Momoa, to 'GQ'.

Ultimately I just, I love riding motorcycles and I love riding around, you know, the world on them, Jason Momoa, to 'GQ'.

