Kansas City Chiefs LIVE: Chiefs Training Camp News & Rumors On Patrick Mahomes & Orlando Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs Report is BACK with our normal live shows every Monday as host Harrison Graham brings you the latest Chiefs news & rumors with Chiefs training camp upon us.

Today’s show is sponsored by Mint Mobile.

With inflation raising prices, lower your cell phone bill with Mint Mobile!

Plans starting at just $15/month at http://www.mintmobile.com/chatsports.

Here are today’s Chiefs training camp storylines: