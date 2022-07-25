Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Are Almost Gone, White House Doctor Says

Last week, President Biden revealed he'd been diagnosed with COVID and was taking Paxlovid to treat his mild symptoms. .

NPR reports that according to his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's symptoms "have now almost completely resolved.".

Dr. O'Connor says Biden currently has "residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness" following four days of taking Pfizer's antiviral pills.

The president's pulse, blood pressure, temperature and oxygen levels are all normal.

NPR reports Biden is scheduled to remain in isolation through July 26.

After that, if he receives a negative COVID test and feels well following his Paxlovid treatment.

He could resume normal activities by July 27.

The White House remains adamant that Biden's symptoms have been mild due to the fact that he is vaccinated and double boosted... ... in addition to starting Paxlovid as soon as he tested positive