Senators Manchin and Murkowski Test Positive for COVID-19

NPR reports the two federal lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25.

Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both made official announcements that they had contracted the coronavirus.

Manchin took to Twitter to reveal his positive diagnosis.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19.

, Senator Joe Manchin, via Twitter.

I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. , Senator Joe Manchin, via Twitter.

I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.

, Senator Joe Manchin, via Twitter.

Murkowski, a Republican, also tweeted her positive diagnosis.

After experiencing flu-like symptoms I recently tested positive for COVID-19.

, Senator Lisa Murkowski, via Twitter.

I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely.

, Senator Lisa Murkowski, via Twitter.

As a wave of COVID-19 once again hits the United States, President Biden, who contracted the virus on July 21 ... ... is reportedly on the mend, as his physician reports his symptoms "have now almost completely resolved."