Key moments from the BBC’s Tory leadership debate

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went head-to-head on the cost-of-living crisis, taxes, China and Russia in the BBC’s televised debate of the two Conservative Party leadership hopefuls on Monday evening.

Both candidates began with a tribute to former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble who has died at the age of 77.

Report by Jonesia.

