MBM LIVE SHOW - 7-25-22 - LET US CATCH UP ON IT ALL...

Well we had a two week hiatus as we finished the NMRT Summer Level 1 Training, and we are back with a lot to get into in the surreality show we call life heading into the Great Tribulation towards a Great Awakening as we fight against the Great Reset of the Globalists.

So much to get into, and we'll do our best to look at it all from a birds eye view.

In it, but not of it.

Knowledge is power in great times of change, so let's get some!