Kargil Vijay Diwas: Know about the first 2 officers martyred in Kargil War | Oneindia News*Explainer

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bring to you the story of 2 brave officers, Captain Saurabh Kalia and Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, the first two officers who made the supreme sacrifice.

