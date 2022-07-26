The future of US reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade | Mary Ziegler, Loretta J. Ross, Erika Bachiochi, Joshua Prager

The recent leak of the US Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v.

Wade -- the nearly 50-year-old ruling to legalize abortion nationwide -- has left many wondering what happens next for reproductive rights in the country.

In a thoughtful, at times contentious conversation between legal historian Mary Ziegler, activist Loretta J.

Ross, legal scholar Erika Bachiochi and journalist Joshua Prager, a diverse panel of speakers explores what a reversal of Roe v.

Wade would really mean and share their ideas for a path forward for reproductive rights in the US.

(This conversation, hosted by TED current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event on May 19, 2022.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)