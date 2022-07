Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wreath laying ceremony held at Kargil War Memorial | Oneindia news *News

Wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to the brave heart soldiers who lost lives in the 1999 Kargil War, on the occasion of the Kargil Vjay Diwas today.

Kargil vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26th July to observe India's spectacular victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

#KargilVijayDiwas #KargilWar #KargilWarMemorial