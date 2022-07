Minister: Sunak's performance in TV debate got people's backs up

Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Liz Truss supporter Simon Clarke says there were some "slightly unfortunate elements" to Rishi Sunak's performance in last night's TV debate which could have "got people's backs up".

Report by Blairm.

