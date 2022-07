(S) PRASA opens limited train service on the central corridor in Cape Town (1)

South Africa - Cape Town - 26 July 2022 - PRASA is pleased to announce the reopening of certain lines of the Central Corridor: Cape Town to Langa via Pinelands and Langa to Bellville via Sarepta on the 26th of July 2022.

The service resumption forms part of phase 1 of the Central Line recovery programme.