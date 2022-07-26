Pope calls for reconciliation at Canadian indigenous church

Pope Francis stressed the need for reconciliation as he visited an indigenous church in Edmonton on Monday, part of his tour of the country to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada's abusive residential school system.
Pope Francis To Visit Canada , To Apologize for Indigenous Abuse.
CNN reports that the pope has set out on a week-long trip to..
Pope Francis is greeted by a representative of Canada's indigenous peoples upon his arrival in Edmonton, Alberta, on July 24, 2022..