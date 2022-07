Bhopal teen Nishank Rathore allegedly murdered after father receives death threat | Oneindia *News

A teen in Bhopal was found dead hours after his father received a death threat.

The body of Nishank Rathor was found on the railway track and the police have filed a case of suicide, but the father claims that he has received a threat message.

#Bhopal #NishankRathore #Death