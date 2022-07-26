Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury, informs IOA | Oneindia News*Sports

Today, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said that India's Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham this year.
#NeerajChopra #CommonwealthGames2022 #IOA
Today, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said that India's Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham this year.
#NeerajChopra #CommonwealthGames2022 #IOA
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said Neeraj Chopra underwent an MRI scan on Monday in the USA and..