Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury, informs IOA | Oneindia News*Sports
Today, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said that India's Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham this year.

