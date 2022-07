Rahul Gandhi detained for protesting, calls police 'state' and Modi 'King' | Oneindia news *News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained on Tuesday as he led a protest and sat on a road in the heart of the capital while his mother Sonia Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The questioning regarding the Gandhi's alleged involvement in the National Herald Case has been protested by the Congress workers, firstly when Rahul Gandhi was questioned and now when Sonia Gandhi has been summoned.

