Who is Emmanuel Macron?

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is a French politician who has been serving as the president of France since 2017.

He was born in December 1977 in the city of Amiens in northern France.

The son of two doctors, he excelled in education.

He studied philosophy, and later attended the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA) where he graduated in 2004.

Macron then joined the Inspectorate General of Finance where he worked for four years before entering the banking sector.

In 2012, he was recruited to join the Élysée.

Appointed Minister of the Economy in 2014, he resigned two years later to focus on his presidential ambitions.

And in 2017, at the age of 39, his hard work paid off as he became the youngest French president after beating far-right finalist Marine Le Pen, despite having never been elected to any public office before.

Once elected, Macron reformed the labour law and reduced taxes.

On an international stage, the French president tried to convince the then president Donald Trump to take action against climate change.

He was re-elected President of the Republic on April 24 2022.

Away from politics, Macron enjoys playing football and has taken part in several charity matches.

To find out more about the youngest president elected in France's modern political era - watch Yahoo UK’s explainer video.