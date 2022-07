Kirby Estate displays huge mural in honour of England player

Residents of the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, southeast London have commissioned a mural of England and Chelsea striker Fran Kirby.

The estate residents have also hung hundreds of England flags, which is a regular occurrence during major football tournaments, this time though it has added the permanent wall painting on a thirteen foot by thirteen foot wall.

Report by Blairm.

