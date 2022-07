#QualityMatters Ep 145: ISO 9001:2015 New Updates? Good Bad and Ugly with Chris Paris

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is currently undergoing revision.

Likely we can expect a revised edition by 2025, but nothing is known for sure yet.

Today' we're joined by Chris Paris of Oxbridge Resources.

The changes in the last update in 2015 was rushed, with a lot of ambiguous and often difficult to manage edits, the big question is will the new edition fix these or introduce more...?