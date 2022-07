Congress Turns Detention into Brainstorming Session| Oneindia News *News

In an innovative move, Congress leaders have turned their detention into a full-fledged brainstorming session on issues plaguing the country.

Around 50 Congress members were detained by the Delhi Police for staging a demonstration at Vijay Chowk.

The detainees include Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and suspended Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore.

