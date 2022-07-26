LIVE: Chicago Bears Press Conference From Training Camp - Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles Speak

Chicago Bears Training Camp officially gets underway today as veterans report to Halas Hall.

Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears press conference talking about the state of the Bears before practices begin tomorrow.

Watch and listen to the new Bears regime discuss Justin Fields, Roquan Smith’s holdout, Jaquan Brisker’s contract, Robert Quinn, Michael Schofield signing and every other storyline from training camp.

Bears Now host Harrison Graham will react LIVE to what Poles and Eberflus have to say.