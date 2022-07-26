CNN Panel Gets Heated as Democrats' Plan Blows Up in Their Faces | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about CNN’s Jake Tapper losing control of his panel after Scott Jennings points out that the Democratic Governor Association’s risky strategy of funding the campaigns of Trump supported Republicans is blowing up in their faces; Dr. Fauci regretting that he had not pushed for more severe COVID restrictions and laying the groundwork for the return of indoor mask mandates; how “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg treated Donald Trump when he contracted COVID compared to how she’s treating Joe Biden; Charlamagne Tha God’s criticism of Liz Cheney; Ana Navarro defending Ron DeSantis; Rep.

Adam Kinzinger’s harsh words for the Republican Party; Elon Musk and Tesla being investigated for systemic racism by the Equal Employment Opportunity commission; Karine Jean-Pierre struggling to justify how the Biden administration is changing the definition of recession; Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd grilling Janet Yellen over her attempts to redefine an economic recession as whatever the National Bureau of Economic Research says it is; CNN’s Kasie Hunt calling BS on the Biden administration’s tactics, and Eric Adams seeing first hand the disastrous results of the Democrat’s illegal immigration policy.