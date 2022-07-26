The Choco Taco Is Discontinued After Nearly 40 Years

'People' has confirmed that Klondike stopped making the Choco Taco in July.

The decision was made because of an increase in demand for other products over the past two years.

Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide... we know this may be very disappointing, Klondike Brand representative, to CNN Business .

NPR reports Alan Drazen came up with the idea for the frozen treat in 1983.

When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top.

With the Choco Taco you’re getting the ice cream, cone, nuts and chocolate with just about every bite, Alan Drazen, to 'Eater'.

It quickly gained popularity and became a staple among Klondike's offerings.

In February, Taco Bell even partnered with the dessert manufacturer to offer the Choco Taco at 20 locations in celebration of Klondike's 100-year anniversary.

Upon hearing the news of the Choco Taco's demise, Twitter users, including Alexis Ohanian, shared their disappointment.

