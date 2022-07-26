Former Trump Aide Jared Kushner Reveals Secret 2019 Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Former Trump Aide, Jared Kushner Reveals , Secret 2019 Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis.

Former senior presidential aide Jared Kushner revealed in a memoir that he had a previously undisclosed bout with thyroid cancer in 2019.

.

Former senior presidential aide Jared Kushner revealed in a memoir that he had a previously undisclosed bout with thyroid cancer in 2019.

.

Reuters reports that excerpts of the book reveal that Kushner, who is married to former president Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, kept the diagnosis secret.

Reuters reports that excerpts of the book reveal that Kushner, who is married to former president Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, kept the diagnosis secret.

Kushner wrote that White House physician Sean Conley shared Kushner's test results with him while traveling on Air Force One as then-president Trump flew to Texas.

.

Kushner wrote that White House physician Sean Conley shared Kushner's test results with him while traveling on Air Force One as then-president Trump flew to Texas.

.

According to the memoir, Conley told Kushner he had cancer and needed to "schedule a surgery right away.".

According to the memoir, Conley told Kushner he had cancer and needed to "schedule a surgery right away.".

Reuters reports that Kushner underwent surgery right before Thanksgiving 2019.

Kushner reveals that a substantial part of his thyroid was removed in the surgery, which came amid major negotiations with China regarding a trade deal.

Kushner reveals that a substantial part of his thyroid was removed in the surgery, which came amid major negotiations with China regarding a trade deal.

The former presidential aid managed to keep the diagnosis secret despite working in a White House notorious for news leaks.

In 2020, Kushner lead negotiations is a U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and several Arab countries.

Reuters reports that he is now running the global investment firm, Affinity Partners.

.

Kushner's memoir "Breaking History: A White House Memoir" is scheduled to hit bookstores on August 23.

Excerpts of the book were first reported on by 'The New York Times.'