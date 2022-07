Trump To Overhaul DC If He Wins | Tedros, WHO Ignore Panel Advice, Declare Emergency | Ep 431

Jill Biden was heckled over the weekend, Kamala Harris tried speaking again and Trump was shown serious presidential level respect while leaving Tampa.

Plus, reports suggest that Trump would radically overhaul government bureaucracy and reduce the federal workforce if he wins in 2024, the WHO is abusing power over monkeypox, COVID making a comeback just in time for elections and much more.