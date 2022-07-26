John Cena Is Coming to ‘Fortnite’

On July 26, Epic Games announced that the new outfit resembling the 16-time WWE world champ is heading to 'Fortnite' as part of its SummerSlam event.

Two outfit combos, Entrance Gear and Ring Gear, will be available with accessories and a new emote.

The set will be available on July 28 at 8 p.m.

EDT in the 'Fortnite' Item Shop.

Another WWE star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, also appears in 'Fortnite' as The Foundation.

Polygon reports that an additional Epic Games title, 'Rocket League,' is introducing a John Cena-inspired decal.

The 'Rocket League' WWE bundle will be available on July 28 at 9 a.m.

PDT.

Cena has also found success as an actor, .

Most recently playing Peacemaker in 'The Suicide Squad' and a stand-alone HBO Max series.

Polygon reports that a second season of 'Peacemaker' is under way.