John Cena , Is Coming to ‘Fortnite’.
On July 26, Epic Games announced that the new outfit resembling the 16-time WWE world champ is heading to 'Fortnite' as part of its SummerSlam event.
On July 26, Epic Games announced that the new outfit resembling the 16-time WWE world champ is heading to 'Fortnite' as part of its SummerSlam event.
Two outfit combos, Entrance Gear and Ring Gear, will be available with accessories and a new emote.
The set will be available on July 28 at 8 p.m.
EDT in the 'Fortnite' Item Shop.
Another WWE star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, also appears in 'Fortnite' as The Foundation.
.
Another WWE star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, also appears in 'Fortnite' as The Foundation.
.
Polygon reports that an additional Epic Games title, 'Rocket League,' is introducing a John Cena-inspired decal.
Polygon reports that an additional Epic Games title, 'Rocket League,' is introducing a John Cena-inspired decal.
The 'Rocket League' WWE bundle will be available on July 28 at 9 a.m.
PDT.
Cena has also found success as an actor, .
Most recently playing Peacemaker in 'The Suicide Squad' and a stand-alone HBO Max series.
Polygon reports that a second season of 'Peacemaker' is under way.