Live From America 7.26.22 @5pm THE PRIZE: THE YOUTH OF OUR NATION AND FREEDOM AS WE KNOW IT!

RAV Takeaways from the SAS event by TPUSA - The youth of our nation is the prize.
Let's save it!
- CNN blasts the Biden regime over denial of a recession - Kamala Harris once again embarrasses herself and our country - Jill Biden's press sec.
Leaves over racist remarks - Pete Buttigeig actually leads Biden in Dem POTUS polls in NH - Visit herrell4freedom.com - Voting machines are still stealing elections in CO - Top WI Democrat kills mother and 5yr old daughter - Did Chief Justice John Roberts leak the Roe V Wade opinion?
- Watch liberals meltdown on Pragur U!