Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star, Dead at 77

Dow's official Facebook page made the announcement on July 26.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning, Via Tony Dow's Official Facebook Page.

Tony was a beautiful soul — kind, compassionate, funny and humble.

It was truly a joy to just be around him.

NBC News reports that Dow was born in Hollywood.

His mother was a stunt woman, but he didn't have much experience as an actor.

On a whim, he went with a friend to audition for the role of Wally Cleaver and ended up being cast.

'Leave it to Beaver' aired from 1957 to 1963.

Dow returned to the role for the 80s TV movie 'Still the Beaver' and series 'The New Leave It to Beaver.'.

Dow went on to helm episodes of 'Harry and the Hendersons,' 'Coach,' 'Babylon 5' and more.

He appeared on series such as 'General Hospital,' 'Lassie' and 'The Love Boat.'.

Dow later appeared in the films 'Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star' and 'The Kentucky Fried Movie.'.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally — thank you Tony.

And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all, Via Tony Dow's Official Facebook Page