7.26.22 7.26.22 Patriot Streetfighter China, Japan & EU Dumping US Treasuries, SA Joining BRICS Against Petro Dollar

Operation Tomahawk has gained massive action from "We The People" who want to join a this war in a way that allows a simple redirect of their weekly/monthly expenditures away from the Big Box store (Walmart, Target, etc.) poison production corporations (most all brand name products) that are controlled by Black Rock, State Street & Vanguard with natural products from our first identified American Factory Consumer Direct manufacturer of natural replacement household products who has the infrastructure to handle this capacity explosion.