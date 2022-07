Dr. Drew LIVE: mRNA Nanoparticles In COVID-19 Vaccines w/ Dr. Kelly Victory

** CALL IN AT 3PM PT: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YqJDqgDzwBxV ** Nanoparticles are a key component of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Though adverse reactions are rare amongst the USA's 601,000,000 doses, Dr. Kelly Victory has concerns about the nanoparticle technology, mRNA, polyethylene glycol, and other ingredients that could trigger allergies.