Study Finds Frequent Naps Linked to High Blood Pressure and Stroke

Study Finds Frequent Naps Linked , to High Blood Pressure and Stroke.

CNN reports a new study finds those who nap frequently may be more prone to high blood pressure and a heightened risk of stroke.

The study, published July 25 in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal ... ... found those who napped during the day were 12% more likely to have high blood pressure and 24% more likely to have a stroke than those who didn't.

This may be because, although taking a nap itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night.

, Michael Grandner, clinical psychologist, Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at Banner-University Medical Center, via CNN.

Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that.

, Michael Grandner, clinical psychologist, Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at Banner-University Medical Center, via CNN.

Experts say extended naps are especially harmful to one's health.

If you're going to be sleeping for an hour, two hours, for example, that's not really a nap.

, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, sleep specialist, Keck School of Medicine at USC, via CNN.

A refreshing power nap that's 15 to 20 minutes around noon to 2 p.m.

Is 100% the way to go if you're sleep deprived.

, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, sleep specialist, Keck School of Medicine at USC, via CNN.

Experts agree that poor sleep often causes "excessive daytime fatigue which can result in excessive napping during the day.".

I do believe napping is a warning sign of an underlying sleep disorder in certain individuals.

, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, sleep specialist, Keck School of Medicine at USC, via CNN.

Sleep disorders are linked to an increase in stress and weight regulation hormones which can lead to obesity ... , Dr. Raj Dasgupta, sleep specialist, Keck School of Medicine at USC, via CNN.

... high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes -- all risk factors for heart disease.

, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, sleep specialist, Keck School of Medicine at USC, via CNN