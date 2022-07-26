Russia Is Leaving the International Space Station After 2024

NPR reports that on July 26, Yuri Borisov, Russia's new space chief, .

Said the country will instead focus on building its own outpost in space.

The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made.

I think that by that time we will start forming a Russian orbiting station, Yuri Borisov, Russia's new space chief, via NPR.

Russia says it intends to meet its obligations with partners before it departs.

Currently, the space station is run by the agencies of the U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe and Russia.

NPR reports that it has been continually inhabited for almost 22 years.

Right now, there are three Americans, three Russians and one Italian on board.

The space station is comprised of two main parts, one of which is solely operated by Russia.

NPR reports that last month, Dmitry Rogozin, Borisov's predecessor, .

Said Moscow would entertain the possibility of extending ISS operations if the U.S. lifts sanctions on Russian space industries.

