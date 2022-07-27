Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé 4 Design Preview

The first Mercedes-AMG Performance Hybrid drew its DNA from Formula 1 technologies.

The result is an unprecedented hybrid drive configuration, with an electric motor and battery on the rear axle and a specially developed High Performance battery.

Thanks to the special powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines superior power and outstanding driving dynamics with maximum efficiency.

The E PERFORMANCE model thus projects the DNA of AMG Driving Performance into the electrified future.

The combination of 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor provides an overall output of 620 kW (843 hp) and maximum torque exceeding 1,400 Nm.

The immediate response of the electric motor on the rear axle, the rapid delivery of torque and improved weight distribution make possible a new driving experience, characterized by great dynamism.

As in Formula 1, the battery is sized to deliver and accumulate power quickly.

The 12 kilometers of electric range allow for useful freedom of movement, for example in the city or in residential areas.

The GT 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC + Coupé4 is available in Italy in a single version with prices starting from 203,000 euros.