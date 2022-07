Former Assam minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey passes away at 81 | Oneindia News *News

Assam former minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey passes away at 81; Naga peace talks halted after RSS intervention; 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated in Dibrugarh in Assam; Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak arrested for allegedly running prostitution racket #Assam #ArdhenuKumarDey #AssamFormerMinister