In The Dark S04E08 Tequila Mockingbird

In The Dark 4x08 "Tequila Mockingbird" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - TROUBLE'S BREWING - Tensions run high when Murphy's (Perry Mattfeld) plans hit a bump in the road.

Josh's (Theodore Bhat) vendetta against Murphy grows with the help of a new friend.

Natalie Leite directed the episode written by Jason Pierre (407).

Original airdate 08/01/2022.

Every episode of IN THE DARK will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.