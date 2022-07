National Herald case hearing: Congress workers and leaders continue protests | Oneindia news *News

Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED for the third day today for questioning regarding her involvement in the National Herald newspaper case.

The congress workers and leaders took to the streets to protest against the questioning yet again.

Yesterday many Congress MLAs along with Rahul Gandhi were detained by the police for carrying out protests in the heart of the capital.

