Striking rail workers picket outside London Euston

RMT and TSSA union members are picketing outside London Euston station on Wednesday, on a day of rail strikes across England.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was amongst those who joined the picket.

The chief executive of Network Rail, Andrew Haines has set out proposed solutions to three of the RMT’s concerns, saying that they “should be put to my staff to give them a chance to vote on it.” The RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch has said: “Our members have shown us very strongly that the offer from Network Rail is entirely unacceptable.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn