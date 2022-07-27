Carol Vorderman opens up on how she previously felt 'suicidal at times' during menopause
Appearing on This Morning, Carol Vorderman, 61, spoke candidly about how she felt 'suicidal at times' and experienced a 'deep depression' during menopause, but felt normal again 48 hours after having HRT.