Tony Dow Is Still Alive, Death Announced in Error

On July 26, Dow's official Facebook page issued a statement that the veteran actor had died.

The news traveled the globe by way of major publications such as 'The New York Times, 'The Washington Post' and CNN.

Later that day, another statement was posted confirming Dow is still alive.

This morning Tony’s wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans.

As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her.

We have since received a call from Tony’s daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed.

Tony’s son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Melissa have also been by his side comforting him, and we will keep you posted on any future updates, Via Tony Dow's Official Facebook Page.

Dow has reportedly been in hospice care at his home for the past few months.

His son, Christopher, also issued a statement on Facebook.

This is a difficult time.

Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours.

My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited.

He has a fighting heart, Christopher Dow, via Facebook