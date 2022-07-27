Live From America 7.27.22@11am FROM ULTRA MAGA TO DARK MAGA! TIME FOR WAR!

Alex Stein absolutely torches Uvalde, TX city counsel - Letters and gifts - The DOJ will be investigating Donald Trump and open to prosecution - Radical LGBTQP loser files lawsuit against Desantis - Tony Fauci claims that he did not call for school lockdowns - Biden regime ready to declare Monkey pox a pandemic - Dems are fleeing Biden's side so fast, imagine how fast independents are!

- Obama appointed judge rules transgender must be allowed on girls softball team - #SUETHEVIEW TPUSA sends cease and desist letter - Ukraine puts Rand Paul on a list..?

- Glenn Youngkin donates salary to Vets!