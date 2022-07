Marques Brownlee Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Tech review legend Marques Brownlee takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.

What kind of tech is Marques Brownlee excited about?

How good is Marques at ultimate frisbee?

Who is his YouTube rival?

Why did he go to the Met Gala?

Does he like Android or iOS better?

Marques answers all these questions and more!