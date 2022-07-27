This 30-Minute Low-Impact Cardio Routine Will Fire Up Your Whole Body

Welcome to Class Fitsugar's newest season!

We're back in the studio, and our new trainer Rachel McClusky will be leading you through a 30-minute low-impact cardio workout, joined by Alexis Moore and Luisa Fonseca!

Have some fun and move to the beat of the music with moves like grapevines, leg lifts, V-steps, and so much more.

Throughout this workout, you'll undoubtedly find yourself dancing and learning new moves.

This routine is completely bodyweight, so there's no equipment required - not even a mat.

McClusky is the creator of the Recharge Method and a NASM-certified trainer who's taught cycling, boxing, strength training, and more.

Her mission is to help people connect to their intention and purpose through movement that feels amazing.

Don't miss new episodes of Class Fitsugar every Sunday and Wednesday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel.

McClusky's outfit: Girlfriend Collective // Shoes: APL Moore's outfit: Varley // Shoes: APL Fonseca's outfit: Target // Shoes: APL