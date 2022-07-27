Over 1,000 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in New York City

'The Guardian' reports that on July 25, health officials said New York hit 1,040 confirmed monkeypox cases.

That reportedly accounts for nearly a quarter of all the documented cases in America.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. currently has the most confirmed monkeypox cases in the world.

The agency says that as of July 25, there have been 3,846 U.S. cases and 18,095 cases around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the increase in cases a public health emergency on July 23.

A study published July 21 in the 'New England Journal of Medicine' found that 95% of cases are transmitted among men who have sex with men.

But CNBC reports that according to the WHO, there is no guarantee that the disease will remain confined to gay and bisexual communities.

Dr. Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the WHO, said it's not uncommon for a virus outbreak to start in a particular place before spreading to the general population.

On July 25, NY Gov.

Kathy Hochul said that the state and Quest Diagnostics reached a deal to use PCR tests on those who have a rash indicitave of monkeypox.

The real challenge with testing is that it involves swabbing lesions, which must be present for the test to assess whether the virus is also present, Mary Bassett, New York state health commissioner, via statement.

Without lesions, testing is not currently possible.

And we will continue working to make sure providers know when and how to test for monkeypox, Mary Bassett, New York state health commissioner, via statement