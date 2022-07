Interview 262 with Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and a pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA.

She is also a published international health economist who has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows across America.

Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Addiction, and Cardio-pulmonary diseases.