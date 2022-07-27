Live From America 7.27.22 @5pm PROOF MAGA TOOK OVER REPUBLICAN PARTY & THE LEFT IS FRIGHTENED!

Proof the Democratic party is trying to stop Trump because MAGA took over the controlled Republican party - Trump going after CNN & other MSM!

- Biden's very odd and scary public address after negative Covid test - Fact Checkers need to stop Biden's lies now!

- Fox News is no longer the conservative gold standard - The VIEW has to eat crow and apologize ON AIR - Dems introduce term limit bill for SCOTUS Justices - Feds raise rates again - Another MI news station leaks GOP primary numbers before election - MI counties rescind 2020 election vote - Patriot wins against Pottsboro, TX - 22 states sue Biden over title 9 bullying!

DAVE BRAY SENDS US OUT ROCKIN!