Protestors Say Sri Lanka's Extended State of Emergency Meant to Stifle Dissent

Al Jazeera reports that Sri Lanka's parliament has extended a state of emergency as the government cracks down on demonstrators.

On July 27, the parliament passed the emergency ordinance which allows troops to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.

Last week, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency after the ousting of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa was forced to flee Sri Lanka after thousands of protestors stormed the presidential palace.

Rajapaksa later resigned from his office while in Singapore.

Those in opposition to Sri Lanka's ruling party have called the extension of the nation's state of emergency an attempt by the government to stifle dissent.

Al Jazera reports that Sri Lanka's population of 22 million has been enduring months of power grid failures, record inflation and shortages of food and fuel.

The Sri Lankan government is bankrupt and has suspended payments on $51 billion in foreign loans.

According to Al Jazeera, the government is preparing a plan to restructure the nation's debt.

The plan is reportedly one condition Sri Lanka must meet in order to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

