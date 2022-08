Dr. Drew: Is Long COVID a Disability? How Americans w/ Disabilities Act Affects Long Haulers

This week marks the 32nd anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lex Frieden, one of the ADA's architects, joins Ask Dr. Drew LIVE to discuss civil rights and how the ADA protects COVID-19 long-haulers from discrimination in employment, transportation, and equal access.