Biden Administration Offers an Exchange for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

CNN reports that the Biden administration has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for the release of Griner and Whelan.

Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.

Biden reportedly supports the swap even though it goes against the Department of Justice's general stance on prisoner trades.

We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians.

We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June, Senior administration official, to CNN.

The administration official said the move was in Russia's "court to be responsive to it," .

... "yet at the same time that does not leave us passive, as we continue to communicate the offer at very senior levels.".

Whelan has been held in Russia since 2018 for alleged espionage.

WNBA star Griner has been in Moscow since February for possessing cannabis vape cartridges.

Both are classified by the U.S. as wrongfully detained.

Griner testified in a Russian courtroom on July 27.

Her trial will have to conclude before a deal can be finalized.

