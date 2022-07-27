The Undeclared War

The Undeclared War - Plot Synopsis: Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run-up to a British general election, a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ secretly works to ward off a cyberattack on the country's electoral system.

Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown) is a young student getting work experience in the malware department when a security breach leads to a high-stakes first day at the office.

She's quickly thrust into the center of an escalating data war with Russia that has dangerous implications extending far beyond cyberspace.

Directed by Peter Kosminsky starring Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Edward Holcroft, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Mark Rylance, Kerry Godliman, German Segal, Joss Porter, Tinatin Dalakishvili release date August 18, 2022 (on Peacock)