NOT OKAY Movie

NOT OKAY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects, and -- worst of all -- no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout.

When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.

She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien).

As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted.

But it's only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Directed by Quinn Shephard starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, Karan Soni, Sarah Yarkin, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Brennan Brown release date July 29, 2022 (on Hulu)