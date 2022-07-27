A League of Their Own Movie

A League of Their Own Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.

The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

Directed by Anya Adams, Jamie Babbit, Ayoka Chenzira, Silas Howard, Katrelle N.

Kindred (various episodes) starring Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumel, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Nat Faxon, Nancy Lenehan release date August 12, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)